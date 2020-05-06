A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco, California, U.S., August 2, 2016. Image Credit: Reuters

San Francisco: Home sharing platform Airbnb on Tuesday announced it will slash one fourth of its workforce — some 1,900 people — as the coronavirus pandemic crushes the travel industry.

The cuts are needed for the San Francisco-based company to survive until people start travelling anew, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said in a blog post.