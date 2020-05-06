San Francisco: Home sharing platform Airbnb on Tuesday announced it will slash one fourth of its workforce — some 1,900 people — as the coronavirus pandemic crushes the travel industry.
The cuts are needed for the San Francisco-based company to survive until people start travelling anew, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said in a blog post.
“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Chesky said.