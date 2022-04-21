Dubai: flydubai will resume operations to Ha’il and Tabuk, which will bring the number of destinations served by the carrier in Saudi Arabia to 10. The new services will commence May 9 with five weekly flights.
The airline’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to 10 destinations, including AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu. The latest announcement comes a day after flydubai said that it will commence flights to Gassim from May 1.
Flight details
Flights to Ha’il Airport (HAS) and Tabuk Airport (TUU) will operate five times a week from Dubai World Central (DWC). Following the completion of the northern runway refurbishment project in Dubai International (DXB), flights to Ha’il and Tabuk will resume from Terminal 2 from June 23.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to HAS start from Dh4,500 and Economy from Dh1,375. Return Business Class fares from HAS to DXB start from SR4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from SR1,425.
Return Business fares from DXB to TUU start at Dh4,500 and Economy from Dh1,500. Return Business fares from TUU to DXB are from SR4,500 and Economy at SR1,330 and over.
Air Arabia too
Air Arabia will from April 28 resume direct flights from Sharjah to four cities in Saudi Arabia - Taif, Al Jouf, Gassim, and Hail. With the new additions, Air Arabia will fly to 11 cities in Saudi Arabia.
“Passengers will enjoy flying directly from Sharjah International Airport to these cities, where frequencies will increase during summer,” said the low-cost carrier in a statement.