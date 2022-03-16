Dubai: All travellers from the UAE can now travel to Israel, with the latter permitting vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists of all ages to enter the country upon presenting a negative PCR test before departure and after arrival, starting March 1.
This comes after a recent agreement between the UAE and Israel extending visa-free entry to all UAE nationals as part of the ongoing strategic partnership between both countries.
“This year, our focus would be to introduce the hidden gem to the travellers from this market,” said Ksenia Kobiakov, New Markets Development Department Director, Israel Ministry of Tourism, at Expo 2020 Dubai. “We are looking to promote the country as a destination targeting families, FIT experiential travellers, religious, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and leisure travellers through various B2B and B2C activities like media and trade familiarization trips, roadshows, cooperation with travel trade and airlines.”
Connectivity between Israel and UAE
The new travel corridor between Israel and the UAE will strengthen bilateral ties and build efficient services to ease travel between both countries. flydubai operates 14 flights a week, twice a day, between Dubai and Tel Aviv-Yafo. Etihad Airways and Wizz Air offer direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv-Yafo. Israeli airlines like El-AL, Israir, Arkia Airlines also offer direct connectivity between both destinations. Emirates Airlines is expected to operate UAE – Israel route in the near future.
“We are excited to be welcoming tourists from the members of the Abraham Accords,” said Zippi Brand, Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv- Yafo. “The opening of the sky is bringing Israel back to the forefront of tourism as an attractive destination.”