Dubai: All 13 of Majid Al Futtaim Group owned hotels have been certified with ‘LEED Platinum’ for best practices on sustainable operations.
Evaluated projects are awarded points across a range of categories, with all accrued points being tallied to determine the LEED rating level of reviewed buildings. These fall under one of four categories - certified, silver, gold or platinum.
Of the group’s 13 hotels, two — the IBIS Novotel Deira and IBIS Novotel, Mall of the Emirates — garnered a maximum of 88 points on the rating system.
“Ultimately, this represents a major show of confidence in our work and sustainability efforts,” said Ibrahim Al Zubi, Chief Sustainability Officer at the Dubai headquartered group. “We are determined to accomplish even more in the future and set new benchmarks for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), as well as eco-conscious business for the region and the world.”
The certification was done by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). In 2019, Dubai received the platinum rating in LEED for cities in 2019 — making it the first in the Arab world to get one.