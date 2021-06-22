Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s events and exhibitions company ADNEC has launched Tourism 365 – a new company that will support travel opportunities for tourists arriving in the city. Tourism 365’s subsidiaries include Capital Experience, a destination management company, and Capital Travel, a premium travel operator.
The company is part of ADNEC (Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company). “Through strengthening and enhancing our business portfolio in tourism, and expanding to include leisure tourism, we actively amplify the economic impact of ADNEC Group,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO at ADNEC.
“Tourism 365 will play a critical role in growing the emirate of Abu Dhabi as one of the Middle East’s leading tourism destinations. It will do so through close collaboration with partners across the government and private sectors, most notably the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), alongside local and global companies specialised in this critical sector.”
“Over the coming months, Tourism 365 will collaborate closely with other tourism-focused entities, helping to collectively grow the future of the tourism sector," said Jouny. "Our subsidiaries will bolster the wider tourism offerings of not just Abu Dhabi, but the UAE as a whole, increasing visitor numbers and promoting the nation’s tourism assets across the globe.”
Recently, Abu Dhabi had announced a staggering Dh22 billion in new investments in its culture and tourism space, over and above the Dh8 billion it had already spent. These include signature museums and other future attractions.
ADNEC has five hotels in its portfolio. Earlier this year, ADQ - which is ADNEC's parent company - transferred two hotels under ADNEC’s management - the Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island and the Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, enhancing its wider contribution to the tourism sector. In addition, ADNEC’s hotel assets also include Andaz Abu Dhabi Capital Gate, Aloft Abu Dhabi, and Aloft ExCel London.