Abu Dhabi: The UAE Armed Forces signed deals worth Dh402 million on the final day of International Defence Exhibition (Idex) 2019 in Abu Dhabi.
The total deals signed during the five-day event reached more than Dh20 billion, organisers announced on Thursday.
Among those signed on the final day were seven contracts with the local firms and seven with international companies.
Firms from Switzerland, Jordan, France, Germany, United Kingdom and Russia signed the international contracts. International Golden Group and Al Fahad company, among others, secured local contracts on the final day.
The value of international deals amounted to Dh267 million and local deals touched Dh135 million.
“All deals signed were done after a careful study and will add value to the armed forces,” said General Mohammad Al Hassani, spokesperson of Idex.
Among the contracts signed, 65 per cent were with international firms and 35 per cent with local companies.