Dubai skyline. Dubai SME announced that The Arabian Luxury Group (TALG) has joining the list of approved business incubators under the umbrella of the Dubai Business Incubator Network (DBIN). Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, announced that The Arabian Luxury Group (TALG) has joining the list of approved business incubators under the umbrella of the Dubai Business Incubator Network (DBIN).

The incubator aims to create and develop its own luxury brands, in addition to adopting and investing in Emirati projects in the fields of fashion, jewellery, cosmetics, accessories, perfumes, shoes, and other luxury goods that the citizens of the UAE and Arab countries make and design creatively. TALG will work to launch and incubate these projects, and push them to expand, grow and spread regionally and globally.

Dubai has witnessed the launch of a number of successful business models that have achieved great fame, and the UAE has been keen to embrace talents and creative ideas, allowing these projects to reach a global level. This has attracted foreign companies to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnership with these projects or to acquire them.

Al Janahi said: “Emirati products visible in foreign stores and shopping centres will make us proud of our success and the capabilities and skills of Emirati creators to compete and innovate in manufacturing and exporting high quality products,” said Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME.

Al Janahi affirmed the importance of promoting and supporting ideas, creativity and innovation, particularly those of Emiratis and GCC citizens, in the field of design and development in order to launch and grow luxury brands that can compete regionally and globally.