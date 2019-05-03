Tesla ups the size of its stock and debt offering to as much as $2.7b

In this March 14, 2019, file photo Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, California. Image Credit: AP

DETROIT. Tesla is increasing the amount of money it will attempt to raise to as much as $2.7 billion.

The Palo Alto, California, electric car and solar panel maker said on Friday that it’s increasing the offer due to the response from Thursday’s announcement that it would try to raise $2.3 billion.

Also, CEO Elon Musk more than doubled the amount of stock he would buy from $10 million, to $25 million.

The offer was detailed in a filing on Friday with US securities regulators. It includes up to $1.84 billion in notes that pay 2 per cent annual interest and convert to Tesla common stock in 2024. Also included are more than 3.5 million new shares.