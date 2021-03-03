Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, shared her son’s computer aptitude test from when the billionaire was a teen. “If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer,” Maye tweeted, with the hashtag #ProudMom.
“I have requested ISM (SA) to conduct aptitude tests on Elon Musk regarding computer programming etc. The results were outstanding,” read the document, which showed Musk scoring an ‘A+’ both in both Operating and Programming.
The image that she shared was of a letter from the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. Elon had briefly studied there before moving to Canada when he was 17.
Many who came across the tweet lauded the billionaire for his early age excellence. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
The tweet has now received over 55,000 likes and close to 4,200 retweets. Maye Musk often shares throwback pictures of her son on social media.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk hails from Pretoria, South Africa. He went to the University of Pretoria for a bit before moving to Canada. From here, he went on to study at the US University of Pennsylvania.