Dubai: Global tea brand owner ekaterra, which has names such as Lipton, PG Tips, Pukka, T2 and TAZO in its portfolio, inaugurated a new facility in Dubai on Monday.
The Dubai facility will house a corporate head office for ekaterra’s Africa, Middle East & Turkey (AMET) region as well as a manufacturing complex, the Lipton Jebel Ali factory.
“To further our commitment to consumer quality in the new facilities we have significantly enhanced our capabilities to plan, monitor and ensure only the best cup of tea is served to our consumers,” said Abhiroop Chuckarbutty – ekaterra President, AMET, at the inauguration of the facility.
“We continue to remain committed to the safety of our people, having created 250+ jobs in the UAE and maintained a remarkable record of over 15 years in avoiding on-site accidents.”
The company inaugurated the new office in the presence of Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.
With over 23 years of operations and huge direct investment in the UAE, Jebel Ali factory produces a variety of tea brands that are exported to over 50 countries across six continents. The factory has been Unilever’s first carbon neutral site since 2019.
In November last year, global FMCG giant Unilever had announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell its global tea business ekaterra to CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII for 4.5 billion euros on a cash-free, debt-free basis.