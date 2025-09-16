Indian expats in UAE: ITR filing deadline extended by a day to September 16

Dubai: If you’re an Indian expat in the UAE with income back home, you now have one extra day to file your taxes.

With over 73 million ITRs were filed by September 15 - surpassing last year’s 72.8 million filings and marking a record compliance level - For UAE-based Indians, this extension is a small but crucial breather—especially for those who faced login issues over the weekend.

Since September 14, users and chartered accountants reported the portal was slow or inaccessible. Social media was flooded with complaints, prompting CBDT to give taxpayers one more day.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

