Indian expats in UAE: ITR filing deadline extended by a day to September 16

ITR filing deadline now September 16 after tech glitches; UAE-based Indians get extra day

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: If you’re an Indian expat in the UAE with income back home, you now have one extra day to file your taxes.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025-26 to September 16, 2025.

What changed?

  • The original deadline was July 31, 2025.

  • It was extended to September 15, and now further extended to September 16.

  • The extension followed technical glitches on the income tax e-filing portal, which was down for hours on September 16.

Why the extension?

Since September 14, users and chartered accountants reported the portal was slow or inaccessible. Social media was flooded with complaints, prompting CBDT to give taxpayers one more day.

What Indians in UAE should note

  • If you earn income in India—whether through property, investments, or business—you must comply with Indian tax rules, regardless of NRI status.

  • The extra day is a last-minute relief to avoid penalties or interest.

  • Filing on time is key to:

    • Claiming refunds on TDS or advance tax.

    • Avoiding late fees under Section 234F.

    • Keeping financial records clean for future visa or loan applications.

Action points for Indian expats in UAE

  • Log in to the ITR e-filing portal.

  • Ensure bank details are pre-validated for refunds.

  • Keep Form 16, AIS (Annual Information Statement), and investment proofs handy.

  • File by midnight UAE time on September 16 to stay compliant.

With over 73 million ITRs were filed by September 15 - surpassing last year’s 72.8 million filings and marking a record compliance level - For UAE-based Indians, this extension is a small but crucial breather—especially for those who faced login issues over the weekend.

Justin Varghese
Justin Varghese
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
