ISLAMABAD

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met Dr. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy for Energy and Climate Change, on Thursday (October 26), according to statement released on Saturday.

Al Jaber was leading a high profile 15-member UAE economic delegation from government and private sectors entities, including a number of CEOs of key companies and investment bodies, to Pakistan

Al Jaber held meetings with top Pakistani officials including, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Finance Asad Umar, Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan, and a number of other ministers. According to the statement, Al Jaber and the Pakistani officials’ discussions focused on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially in economic development, infrastructure, energy, agriculture fields and ways to increase bilateral trade. The two sides agreed on a road map and a practical framework for developing bilateral economic cooperation leveraging the multiple opportunities and advantages available to invest in various vital sectors, especially in energy, oil, agriculture, communications, infrastructure, housing, and urban development.

“The UAE considers Pakistan as an important partner and we work closely to continuously develop these ties,” Al Jaber, said, adding, “The UAE is committed to keeping focusing on cooperation with Pakistan in various economic, investment, business development and joint ventures domains.”

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to contribute to the development of Pakistan through various initiatives and projects.

“Empowerment of economic and social development puts us today with a great responsibility to ensure a prosperous future,” he said.

On September 19, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with the Pakistani PM on regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance bilateral ties.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed Khan’s visit to the UAE and expressed hope that the visit would give a strong boost to UAE-Pakistan relations and take them to greater heights.

Dr. Al Jaber noted the presence of 1.6 million Pakistanis in the UAE, who are contributing effectively to the national economy and to the growth and prosperity of the country. He also stressed the importance of stability in Pakistan, which is in the interest of the stability of the region.

He extended thanks and appreciation to the leadership, government and people of Pakistan for their warm reception and wished them more stability, development and prosperity.

The UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme, UAE-PAP, focuses on the development of health, education, infrastructure and water projects.

The third phase of the programmes which covers more than 85 vital and developmental projects in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces worth $200 million was signed.