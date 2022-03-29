With a clear vision, great values, and true determination to significantly contribute to the UAE’s economic growth, SPC Free Zone has been taking great strides towards establishing a leading status amongst over 40 free zones present in the UAE.
SPC Free Zone is located in the Emirate of Sharjah, which is one of the main industrial and educational hubs in the region. Because of its unique cultural structure, versatile environment, and business-friendly policies, it has been welcoming and enabling business aspirations from all over the world.
By establishing their businesses with SPC Free Zone, entrepreneurs and investors benefit from many incentives such as 100 per cent ownership of the business and its profits. Entrepreneurs are offered a wide variety of cost-effective packages with multi-year licence option going up to 10 years, with a choice of more than 1,500 business activities and the possibility to combine up to five different activities under one licence. A dual licence option can also be availed (mainland and free zone). Up to 20 visas and up to seven shareholders can be included on selected packages as well.
SPC Free Zone also boasts world-class infrastructural facilities such as co-working, shell and core, retail, and storage spaces for new business owners to have everything under one roof.
With SPC Free Zone, all it takes is two hours for a trade licence and six working days for residence/investor visas to be issued. The business set-up process is completed remotely without the need for the new business owner’s presence, through state-of-the-art online systems.
New business owners also have the option to add more value to their business set-up through SPC Free Zone’s exceptional concierge services such as banking assistance, VIP Emirates ID and medical test assistance, document clearing, tax certificates and much more for a convenient and hassle-free experience.
With its unmatched streamlined business set-up processes and offerings, SPC Free Zone is truly the one-stop-shop solution free zone, where more is possible.