Dubai: Free zones in Dubai are working on a series of measures that would enable companies to choose their preferred free zones in the emirate. The measures will also encourage startups and enable entrepreneurs to establish their businesses in the free zones.
This was among the discussion points as the Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC) held its 24th meeting, headed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
The council also discussed regulating the free zone-licensed establishments’ mainland activities, provided that legal procedures are followed. These activities include obtaining a permit from the respective licensing authority and coordinating with the relevant free zone authority, opening a branch in the emirate to do business activities from the same location in the free zone, in accordance with the procedures enforced by the licensing authority.
“Dubai continues to enhance the flexibility of its economy based on knowledge, innovation, and digital transformation. It is developing its advanced infrastructure, improving its regulations, and upgrading the integrated and advanced business environments that it provides to local and international companies,” Sheikh Ahmed said.
He also highlighted the importance of activating the role of Emirati youth and enabling them to benefit from the opportunities provided by free zone companies in Dubai across specialisations vital to the economy of the future.
Council members also noted that the free zones are committed to contributing to the achievement of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and facilitating the journey of investors and founders by maintaining flexible work frameworks and patterns, and supporting the setup, operation, and expansion procedures within an integrated business ecosystem that provides all necessary requirements and needs, thus strengthening Dubai’s ranking on ease of doing business indices.