Dubai: “These are my personal views…,” Dr Habib Al Mulla told Gulf News in a telephone interview. He was responding to the statement issued by international law firm Baker McKenzie, earlier today, that said it is “parting ways” with Dr Habib Al Mulla, whose law firm – Habib Al Mulla and Partners – was a member firm of Baker McKenzie International, with offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
In a statement on Baker McKenzie’s website titled ‘Baker McKenzie Statement Regarding Our UAE Operation’, the firm said: “After recent discussions, Baker McKenzie and Dr Habib Al Mulla can confirm they will be parting ways. The separation process is underway, and we remain committed to supporting both clients and employees in the UAE and the wider region.
“Baker McKenzie strongly believes that however much we may disagree with the beliefs and personal views of others, we must find ways to disagree respectfully, encourage inclusive dialogue and to ensure an inclusive work environment for all. Any social media comments by Dr Habib represent his own views and not those of the Firm.”
On September 6, Dr Al Mulla had posted a Twitter thread in Arabic, commenting on the problem of ‘the thought and movement of homosexuality in the West’.
Last week he tweeted about a video posted on TikTok featuring several young Emirati women talking about being in a “safe space” that allows them to be who they are, to mark Emirati Women's Day. One of the participants said: "No matter what you look like or feel inside, you are not alone." To which he had responded with tweets that said the statement “… is used to express the feelings of homosexuals….”
Gulf News reached out to Dr Habib Al Mulla for a comment and he said stood by his views: “These are my personal views, they do not represent the views of Baker McKenzie.
“We are separating ways and each firm will continue as an independent office and continue serving our clients and ensure that nothing is disrupted.”