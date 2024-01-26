Sobha Realty is a leading real estate developer, founded by PNC Menon. With its long-standing legacy that started in 1976 in the Sultanate of Oman as an interior decoration firm, the company has dedicated itself to redefine the art of living in the region by building sustainable communities. From humble beginnings in India, Sobha Realty has since grown to become one of the premier real estate developers in Dubai.
Over the years, Sobha Realty has developed a leading reputation as a backward-integrated company with all the key competencies and in-house resources to deliver a project from conception to completion. All projects are currently designed, developed, and constructed internally, including project management, architecture, and metal and woodworking services. The developer has widened its prospects into diverse verticals of real estate and construction, largely due to its core workforce of over 14,000 employees. In addition to Sobha Hartland and The S Tower, Sobha Realty is actively engaged in multiple luxurious real estate development projects which have reinforced its market standing.
Today, the Sobha Realty brand has grown to be synonymous with unparalleled luxury living experiences. Each of its projects is designed and developed diligently, and its projects embody exquisite craftsmanship, exceeding international building standards and setting new benchmarks for the world’s finest residential and commercial properties.
Sobha Realty’s long-standing success in the industry is evident in its work. Using best practices like in-house skills, pre-cast technology to cut delivery times by 30 per cent, and meticulous planning in material sourcing during the design and engineering phases, the company has earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to consistency and sustainable quality.