A focus on technology

In 2022, global emissions reached a record high of 36.8 billion tons of CO2. The electricity sector emits around 13 billion tons of CO2 each year with coal dominating the electricity mix at around 60 per cent worldwide. The good news is that almost 30 per cent of global electricity today comes from renewable sources. And looking ahead, renewables, led by solar and wind, are forecast to dominate global capacity additions, accounting for 75-80 per cent of all new capacity out to 2050.

Although this will have a positive impact on carbon emissions, these intermittent energy sources also increase the burden on grids for reliability, stability, and affordability. “We need to invest heavily to modernise grid infrastructure and ensure a resilient energy system, capable of handling the demands of the low carbon energy future we’re working towards,” he says.

“Developing and preparing grids will be crucial in the decarbonisation journey as we electrify processes in other sectors. The energy, industrial, transport, and construction sectors still have a significant role to play in furthering CO2 reductions. As well as paving the way for the decarbonisation of industry, grid investment will also facilitate the development of new sectors, like the hydrogen economy,” explains Siersdorfer.

Advancing through partnership

“As we look ahead to 2050, 45 per cent of all emissions savings will come from technologies that have yet to reach the market. This requires visionary partnerships. The Middle East has immense potential, not only as a clean energy supplier, but as a cradle of green technology development, innovation, and as an incubator of pioneering new collaborations. Together, we need to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge to further progress in the energy transition,” says Siersdorfer.

Even with innovative breakthroughs, most emissions savings will come from readily available and existing technologies.