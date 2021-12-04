Abu Dhabi: SIAL Middle East 2021 (SIAL ME) will return to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 7 to 9, 2021.
Organised by ADNEC, the 11th SIAL ME - one of the Middle East’s largest food, beverage, and hospitality events - will feature incredible features and activities for all visitors and participants to enjoy. These include “The Hosted Buyer Programme”, UAE National Coffee Championships, SIAL Innovation, 2022 UAE National Latte Art Grading Battle and the inaugural World Gourmet Show - Abu Dhabi.
Businesspeople and exhibitors can look forward to participating in “The Hosted Buyer Programme’, which seeks to foster and support supply chain partnerships. Hosted buyers will be able to source new products, develop new business, and meet with a selected batch of exhibitors through a series of engaging sessions at a private dedicated suite.
Foodies from all over the UAE and the region can enjoy the inaugural launch of the World Gourmet Show - Abu Dhabi. It will feature Michelin star chefs and the best chefs in the capital, who will deliver masterclasses, exciting competitions and demonstrations and a spectacular display from the world champion acrobatic pizza performer. The show will also feature a hydroponic garden, liquid lab and pizza kitchen.
Coffee connoisseurs and enthusiasts can expect to watch the reprise of the UAE National Coffee Championships, which are certified by World Coffee Events (WCE) and sanctioned by the Specialty Coffee Association.