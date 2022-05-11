Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the government of Sharjah, has appointed of Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi as the CEO of the real estate sector in the company that overlooks assets such as Souq Al Jubail, Souq Al Haraj and Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis.
Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed graduated from the American University of Sharjah with a business administration degree and specialisation in financial management. He started his career by running his own private business and then assumed the position of Executive Director of the Support Services Department at the headquarters of Sharjah Asset Management, then CEO of Osool Transportation Solutions.
“Sharjah Asset Management has played a crucial role in achieving Sharjah’s long-term strategic vision, which aims to develop the concept of sustainable growth and promote the development of the local and global economy. It has also contributed to advancing economic growth in the emirate by establishing strategic partnerships with international partners, pioneering projects and remunerative investments,” said Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management.