The student teaches. The AI Kid takes the exam

The commercial implication matters too. The academy would carry the cost of additional teaching rather than treat the end of a scheduled course as the end of its responsibility.

The Knowledge Guarantee is therefore a commitment to support and verify learning before progression, rather than a promise that everyone finishes on the same date. It is not a job guarantee.

Crucifer is designing a programme structured around six months, while recognising that an individual may need nine or twelve. The design provides for repeat teaching and additional support without charging tuition again for the extra time.

It is a memorable mechanism for a larger proposition: technical education should demonstrate understanding, not simply record that teaching took place.

That reversal is central to the Knowledge Guarantee, the training and lab methodology being developed by Crucifer Academy , part of Dubai-based Crucifer AI Technologies. In its AI Kid assessment, the avatar is meant to answer from what the learner has taught it. The learner must see the Kid pass before that gate is cleared.

A student finishes a module. Instead of moving straight to the next lesson, they must teach everything they have learned to an AI child. The child asks questions, challenges unclear explanations and asks for another way of understanding the idea.

“We are not asking employers to trust that someone attended a course,” says Christopher Richard, Founder of Crucifer AI Technologies. “We are building a model in which the learner must repeatedly show that they understand, can apply what they know and can explain their decisions.”

Entry by learning capacity

The proposed admission process does not require a degree, coding experience or prior AI knowledge. It requires English proficiency and an entrance assessment designed to examine learning capacity.

One component introduces an unfamiliar concept through an eight-minute video set in a fictitious world. Questions then explore whether the candidate understood and can apply it. The intention is to reduce the advantage of having encountered the subject before. Separate components assess focus and short-term memory.

Teaching then starts from first principles: prerequisites are taught and terms defined before they are used. The planned delivery combines live, studio-based instruction with classes capped at 30.

Four gates before the next module

A session assessment checks understanding. Games reinforce vocabulary and practical application. The AI Kid requires the learner to teach the material. A final progression decision checks that the required steps have been completed and understanding demonstrated.

A learner who has not met the standard returns to the module with instructor support, recordings and additional question-and-answer sessions. Passing the AI Kid is necessary, but it does not replace the other requirements.

The point is not to collect more test scores. It is to make an unresolved gap harder to carry into the next stage of learning.

AI can help build. It cannot supply the first judgement

In the labs, a business problem is divided among students. They first THINK through their proposed solutions without AI. The instructor then reviews and LOCKS those designs, assembling them into a combined solution.

Only then do learners BUILD with AI assistance, implementing the approach they committed to rather than quietly replacing it. In EXPLAIN, they examine whether it worked, where it failed and what they would improve.

The assessment centres on that reasoning, not coding output alone. A working result is not a substitute for understanding the decisions behind it.

Industry helps define relevance

WITT – Where Is The Talent? – is the proposed industry feedback loop. Its advisory council is designed to help shape curriculum priorities through quarterly input on the capabilities employers need.

A separate talent-access route is intended to connect qualifying completers with employer interviews; recruitment remains an employer decision.

The programme is under active build towards its first cohort. Crucifer is inviting employers, industry advisers, education innovators and investors to discuss and help shape the model’s development.

The ambition is a different meaning of completion: not just a finished course, but learning the individual has repeatedly had to demonstrate. Crucifer’s guiding principle is clear: Time is the variable. Capability is the constant.