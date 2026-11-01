First-time buyers and brides want bold looks, but solid gold still wins for heirlooms
Dubai: Jennifer Lopez has worn Jennifer Fisher’s Hollow Kate hoops at least five times since 2017. In India, Alia Bhatt has been photographed in chunky gold hoops, and Kareena Kapoor Khan pairs chunky gold bangles with sarees.
Now, if you too are someone looking to rock those looks, but don't want to be weighed down by its weight and price, then hollow gold may be your fit. Jewellers say hollow construction is helping more buyers afford that scale especially when gold prices climb.
A hollow piece uses internal cavities, so it carries less gold than a solid piece of the same size. Many thick hoops use hollow tube construction to reach their volume. Designers say that the technique is not new, but rising prices have made it far more visible.
Gold prices have see-sawed in 2026, with peaks at the beginning of the year, to nearly wiping most of its gains in September-October. The precious metal has lost nearly 4 per cent in the month of October and is down 13 per cent in the last 6 months.
In the UAE, prices for 24-karat gold have slipped below that psychological Dh500/gram mark, making shoppers indulge in that extra spend this Diwali. Shoppers still want big looks, but they want to pay for less for the metal too.
Jewellers have identify three groups of buyers. Younger customers and first-time purchasers who want impact but on a manageable budget. Brides and wedding guests want dramatic volume for the occasion. And the third being fashion-led shoppers who want oversized pieces without the weight and cost of a solid equivalent.
Large Indian retailers have already started stocking in this category. Tanishq lists hollow bangles in 22-carat yellow gold on its website, pitched at bridal wear. Malabar Gold & Diamonds carries a hollow design filter in its bangle range.
Solid gold keeps the serious purchases. Designers say investment-minded buyers and heirloom gifting still favour solid pieces, where weight and resale value count. Customers buying bangles, engagement rings and wedding bands for regular wear also lean towards solid. Designers do not expect hollow to replace it.
"Hollow gold has carved out a fantastic niche for customers who prioritize design, look and affordability," says John Paul Alukkas, CEO, Joyalukkas Jewellery. He adds that "by using advanced techniques to create hollow structures, we can craft pieces that look grand, voluminous and visually heavy, but are surprisingly light on the wallet."
Depending on design and thickness, a hollow piece may dent or deform more easily than a solid one. Designers treat lightweight construction as one answer to affordability, alongside smaller pieces and different gold purities. Reducing weight sensibly, they stress, differs from compromising quality.
Buyers also need clear information. Jewellers should be open about disclosing how a piece is built, as hollow gold needs gentler handling. A shopper who is made aware of its intricacies, will be better informed and avoid an expensive surprise.