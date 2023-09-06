Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the signing of a Dh5.5 billion agreement between Dubai Electricity and Water Company (DEWA) and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).
The agreement aims to implement the sixth phase of a project to develop the world’s largest solar power plant within a single location.
“I witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Dubai Electricity and Water Company (DEWA) and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to implement the sixth phase of the development of the world’s largest solar power plant in a single location,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“At a total cost of Dh5.5 billion, the sixth phase of the project will provide energy for more than half a million homes and reduce carbon emissions of 2.36 million tonnes annually.
“Work will be completed on all phases of this huge project in 2030 with a total investment of Dh50 billion. Our goal is to achieve100 per cent clean energy for Dubai by 2050,” the Vice-President said.
Last month, DEWA said it had selected Masdar to construct and manage the 1,800 MW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.