Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) selected renewable energy firm Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to construct and manage the 1,800 MW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park with an estimated cost of up to Dh5.51 billion.
DEWA has achieved, through phase six, the lowest Levelised Cost Of Energy (LCOE) of 1.6215 US cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for any of DEWA’s solar IPP projects so far. DEWA received 23 expressions of interest from international applicants to develop this project.
“We are striving to…transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy. We also support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. To achieve this, DEWA launched several leading renewable projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. Using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, it will have a capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 with investments totaling Dh50 billion,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
“DEWA is committed to completing the phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park according to the highest international standards using the latest solar power technologies to enhance the shift towards a green sustainable economy by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy. When completed, the solar park will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The 1,800MW 6th phase of the solar park using PV solar panels based on the IPP model will become operational in stages starting from Q4 of 2024. The project documents, Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), and financial close agreements will be signed in due course.”
The total capacity of the solar energy projects commissioned at the solar park has reached 2,427MW. The share of clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix is about 16.3 per cent of its total installed capacity. This percentage will reach 24 per cent in 2026 with the completion of the sixth phase and the remaining phases under construction of the solar park.
The current total production capacity of solar projects at the solar park is 2,427MW. DEWA is building another project with a total capacity of 433 MW. The 1,800MW sixth phase of the solar park will increase the total production capacity to 4,660MW.