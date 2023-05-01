Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the 30th Arabian Travel Market, which commenced on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
He was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The event has brought together 2,000 exhibitors from 150 countries, and exhibitor participation in ATM 2023 has risen by 27 per cent compared to last year’s event.
Sheikh Mohammed said the development of the ATM into a leading global event for the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors reflects Dubai’s growth as a hub for the global business and investment community and a key venue for industry thought leaders to engage in constructive dialogue on unlocking new growth opportunities. The theme of the event, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’ reflects the UAE and Dubai’s commitment to shaping a sustainable future for humanity, he added.
“Our vision is to make Dubai the preferred global destination for business and investment. We seek to build on our exceptional economic achievements to open new horizons of growth. By combining the competencies of local talent with the synergies and expertise brought by our strong international partnerships, Dubai will continue to raise excellence in the tourism industry,” he said.
Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the importance of the tourism sector as one of the key pillars of Dubai’s economy, and a vital driver of its economic growth agenda over the next 10 years.
“Tourism is a key sector that brings significant investment and generates exceptional economic value. Dubai’s top ranking in various international tourism industry indices reflects its emergence as one of the world’s leading destinations for travel, leisure and business. Consistent with Dubai’s ethos of collaboration, we have established robust cooperation with leading private sector players to ensure the highest global benchmarks of quality. We will continue to create a conducive environment for all stakeholders to contribute to the rapid growth of our tourism industry,” he said.