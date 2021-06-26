Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today approved the new structure for Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
According to the new structure, three chambers will be created including a chamber for trade, a chamber for the digital economy and a chamber for international trade.
“This is a new model through which we aim to benefit from the Dubai Chamber to enhance Dubai's position as the capital of finance and business. Dubai Chamber is one of the largest international chambers of commerce and a major development arm for Dubai, which has 245,000 members,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed also approved the new board of directors for Dubai Chambers, which will oversee the three chambers. The board of directors will set a unified vision for the chambers, ensure coordination and integration, and propose major initiatives to achieve economic development leaps for the emirate in line with its ongoing efforts to create a world-class investment environment.
The new chambers will be having a new historical responsibility ahead. They will need to strengthen our international trade relations, develop our new digital economy, protect businessmen interests, and support the Dubai government’s efforts to develop the best global economic environment in the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Juma Al Majid will serve as the Honorary President of Dubai Chambers while Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair will serve as the Chairman. Other members also include Raja Al Gurg, Butti Saeed Al Kindi, Omar AlFuttaim, Khalid Juma Al Majid, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Faisal Juma Belhoul, Patrick Shalhoub, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Ghassan Al Kibsi, Dr. Amina Al Rostamani and Tariq Hussein Khan Sahib.