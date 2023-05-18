Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, visited the headquarters of the Digital Dubai Authority.
During the visit, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the importance of staying abreast of worldwide advancements in digital technologies to accelerate development across various fields. Additionally, he stressed the need to accelerate Dubai's digital transformation and leverage technology's potential to support the comprehensive development journey of Dubai and the UAE.
On his arrival, Sheikh Maktoum was welcomed by Talal Belhoul Al Falasi and Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Authority.
“The competence and agility of Emirati professionals in accelerating the city’s digital transformation are a source of immense pride for all of us. They have demonstrated their capability and earned the trust placed in them by the leadership. We eagerly anticipate their continued contributions and efforts in supporting Dubai's ambitious future objectives,” Sheikh Maktoum said.
He also emphasised the importance of harnessing Dubai's resources, including national expertise, talented individuals, specialised experts from around the globe, robust infrastructure and flexible legislative frameworks. He stressed the significance of nurturing innovation, embracing creative ideas, being open to advanced global experiences and staying adaptable to change. “This commitment ensures that Dubai and the UAE continue to serve as a lasting and inspirational model for development and growth,” he said.