Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Monday received senior Nissan Motor Corp officials at Expo 2020 Dubai.
During the meeting with Ashwani Gupta, COO of Nissan, Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson of the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania Region of the company, and Friederike Kienitz, Senior Vice President Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Governance, Sheikh Maktoum lauded the role of the private sector as a key partner in the UAE’s economic development.
He highlighted the keenness of the UAE leadership to create convenient conditions that enable national and international organisations to positively participate in driving economic growth.
He then commended the role played by international organisations in shaping the future by offering services and launching projects and initiatives aimed at serving the people and ensuring their convenience across future sectors.
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Dr. Amina Al Rustamani, Member of the Board of Directors of the Abdulwahed Al Rustamani Group, were also present.