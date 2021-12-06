Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, on Monday approved the corporate social responsibility policy for private companies.
"The private sector is a key partner of the government, not only in economy but also in community building, through its strategic role in supporting comprehensive development plans in the emirate,"said Sheikh Hamdan.
Common mobility plan
He also approved the common mobility plan, which aims to increase the rate of mass transport trips to 35.5 per cent of the total sustainable transport by 2026.
“Our goal is to ensure the integration of mass transportation system in Dubai and offer a unique experience for users of transportation modes, and develop public transport on the grounds of safety and environmental sustainability,” said the Crown Prince of Dubai.