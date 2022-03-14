Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Monday met Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc, the US-based social media company that owns the popular messaging app Snapchat.
Sheikh Maktoum said Dubai is looking to further strengthen its cooperation with leading international technology companies to advance its vision to be a key player in shaping the worldwide digital economy and strengthen its position as a global destination for international digital investments and technology talent.
As part of its strategy, Dubai seeks to leverage the power of digital technology to transform all aspects of the economy and government, for the benefit of its people, businesses and a wide range of other stakeholders, Sheikh Maktoum added.
Snap Inc. launched its regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City in early 2017. As of the fourth quarter of 2021, Snapchat had 319 million daily active users worldwide with the MENA region a key high-growth market for the company.
Snapchat is currently partnering with Expo 2020 Dubai to provide visitors with an interactive augmented reality experience that celebrates Dubai’s unique role in connecting the world, and brings to life the mega-global event’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ through a cross-cultural collaboration.