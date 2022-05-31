Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Tuesday met with Mark E Tucker, Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings.
Sheikh Maktoum discussed the global banking conglomerate’s plans to expand its operations in the region out of its base in Dubai. They also discussed new opportunities for banking and financial companies resulting from the vast growth opportunities emerging in the UAE and the region.
The HSBC chairman said that Dubai continues to provide the banking conglomerate the ideal base to serve its clients and tap new growth avenues across the region. The UAE, he said, represents one of HSBC’s major growth markets across the world, and the organisation is committed to further invest and grow its business in the country.
Since opening its first branch in Dubai in 1946, HSBC has played a significant role in the UAE’s economic and social development. In 2019, HSBC opened its new $250 million Middle East headquarters in Dubai, which houses 3,000 employees.