Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Thursday met Kenneth M. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Lazard, a global financial advisory and asset management firm.
In his meeting, Sheikh Maktoum expressed Dubai’s commitment to supporting global financial services companies in expanding their growth and investment by providing them a world-class business-enabling ecosystem and a growth-friendly legislative framework.
The Dubai office of Lazard’s financial advisory practice was established in 2007 at the Dubai International Financial Centre. In 2014, Lazard opened a separate Lazard Asset Management office in Dubai.
Jacobs said that the company’s strategic location in Dubai has helped the firm serve as a bridge for clients in Europe, Africa and Asia.
In a separate meeting, Sheikh Maktoum held discussions with Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC Holdings on how Dubai can further support the company in enhancing its growth and investment in the UAE, the region and beyond. He added that Dubai was keen to expand cooperation with global banking industry leaders like HSBC to shape a new future for the financial services sector.
HSBC completed 75 years of operations in the UAE in 2021. The group has contributed to the development of the banking sector of Dubai and the UAE since it opened its first bank in Dubai in 1946.