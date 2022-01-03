The last race of the year took place on December 18 and saw 65 male and 39 female professional cyclists taking part in the 60km and 36km events, respectively. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Sharjah’s Tilal City has an exciting line-up of events in store for the New Year as it seeks to become the new destination of sports events in 2022.

Cycling events will kick off mid-January 2022, with races for riders of all skill levels planned for the new year. Tilal City hosted three cycling races, organised by the UAE Cycling Federation, in November and December of 2021. The last race of the year took place on December 18 and saw 65 male and 39 female professional cyclists taking part in the 60km and 36km events, respectively.

Yasser Omar Al Doukhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cycling Federation, said: “The events hosted by Tilal City are an affirmation of the status and importance of sport. Cycling, especially, continues to draw great interest and attention from people of different ages and nationalities. In addition to being an easy sport to participate in, it offers many benefits, such as building a healthy and athletic body and preserving the environment. It also contributes to the promotion of sporting culture in society and the advancement of the sport scene in general.”

The previous race attracted participants from various emirates and clubs, including Shabab Al Ahli, Al Nasr, Abu Dhabi, Al Hamriyah, Ittihad Kalba, Masfout, Al Rams, Al Arabi, Al Jazira Al Hamra, Al Taawoun, Khor Fakkan, Sharjah, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Nasr Club, Abu Dhabi Club, Team Dubai Police, Yas Abu Dhabi team, and Al Wathba team.

Khalifa Al Shaibani, Director-General of Tilal Properties, said: “We are committed to contributing to the promotion of sporting culture in our society and the advancement of the sport scene in general. Our infrastructure can be utilized for cycling training and a range of different sport races and events. The year 2022 will be filled with activities for all ages and we are excited to welcoming people to Tilal City.”