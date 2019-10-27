Sharjah: The fifth edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum will begin on November 11 carrying the theme, ‘Future Trends in Foreign Direct Investment’.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (invest in Sharjah), an affiliate of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the two-day forum will highlight the key changes being experienced by the global economy through an array of discussions focused on issues of common interest and led by local, regional and international economists.

“Global FDI is seeing significant transformations that are intertwined with broader geopolitical realities. We are confident that the world will move forward in the development process, face the challenges and enhance opportunities and achievements through a better understanding of these transformations,” said Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).