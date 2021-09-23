Dubai: Sharjah has been recognised as a high-growth entrepreneurial ecosystem by the 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER). The emirate was ranked seventh of the Top 10 MENA startup ecosystems in the ‘performance’ category.
The report was published by Startup Genome, a global policy advisory and research organization. It illustrates the high-growth potential of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and Sharjah’s leading role in the startup space.
“Government support through business-friendly policies, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and availability of top-tier talent have elevated Sharjah’s position on the startup world map,” said Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa.
Furthermore, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center – Sheraa, has launched the Sharjah Startup Studio (S3), a government-backed startup studio, to support early-stage impact entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship, and logistical assistance to set up businesses in the emirate.