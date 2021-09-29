Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Tuesday lunched a strategy to develop the Asir Region with a total investment of 50 billion riyals.
The development strategy under the theme of "The Arabian Highland" aims to achieve a comprehensive, unprecedented and sustainable growth the region.
The allocated funds will finance major vital projects from different sources and develop tourism attractions on and around the peaks of the Asir mountains, turning the region into an all-year-round world destination.
The region will rely on the beauty of its nature and its rich culture, which combines authenticity and modernity. The strategy will also contribute to the social and economic prosperity of the region.
The Crown Prince announced that the strategy seeks to make the Asir region, by 2030, a year-round world tourist destination catering for more than 10 million visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.
He added the strategy is underpinned by the natural assets of the region. These assets will be utilized, he added, through major tourist projects that will highlight the region's high mountain peaks as well as its geographic and natural varieties and reveal the richness of its cultural heritage.
Prince bin Salman highlighted that the Asir strategy seeks to attract local and international investments, which will contribute to producing effective and sustainable economic growth through a facilitating package of comprehensive administrative measures that will reinforce the role of tourism and culture as major economic development mechanisms in Asir.