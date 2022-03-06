Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul Group on Sunday posted a 17.42 per cent increase in net income after zakat at SR 587.70 million for the year-ended 2021, compared to SAR 500.52 in the year-ago period.
Operating revenue increased by 8.01 per cent year-on-year to SR 1,166.08 million in 2021 compared to SR 1,079.64 million in 2020, predominantly due to solid growth in trading services, post trade services, and listing fees on the back of strong Saudi Capital Market performance in 2021.
The Tadawul stock exchange operator posted a gross profit increase of 8.79 per cent, reaching SR 820.69 million in 2021 compared to SR 754.40 million in 2020, while operating profit increased by 12.64 per cent at SR 611.83 million in 2021 compared to SR 543.16 million in 2020.
The group’s zakat expense decreased by 20.75 per cent at SR 66.22 million in 2021 compared to SR 83.56 million in 2020, as a result of optimisation of the group’s financial assets in 2021.