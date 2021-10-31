Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced a surplus of 6.68 billion riyals in the third quarter of the 2021 budget for the first time since 2019, state media said.
According to Q3 financial report by the Ministry of Finance, total revenues amounted to 243.3 billion riyals, including non-oil revenues of 95.4 billion riyals and oil revenues of 147.9 billion riyals. The new figures confirmed the feasibility of the Kingdom’s economic reforms.
The third quarter registered ependitures totaling 236.6 billion riyals.
The Q3 report affirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to transparency and financial disclosure, as key factors, which are consistent with the Saudi Vision 2030 and its objectives.
The report highlights the progress in achieving the defined objectives within the Financial Balance Programme.