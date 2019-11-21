Sanji Caldera Associates (SCA), in partnership with Haran Group FZE, is a multinational immigration consultancy firm specialising in Australian and Canadian migration.
“We develop innovative visa solutions for individuals, families and businesses,” says Sanji A Caldera, Managing Director and Principal Consultant, SCA.
Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, SCA has branch offices in Sri Lanka, the UAE and the UK.
The SCA team are experts in producing robust solutions to complex visa problems. Its services include:
Australia
Skilled Migration Visas
Family Migration Visas
Employer Sponsorship Visas
Business Visas
Visitor Visas
Student Visas
AAT reviews
Canada
Skilled Migration Visas
Family Sponsorship Visas
Employer Sponsorship Visas
Tourist Visas
Temporary Resident Visas
“At SCA, we are passionate about helping people reach their maximum potential in both their personal and professional lives. We are highly committed to providing a service that not only achieves successful outcomes, but also helps position our clients on the greatest path to success, in their new home country,” says Caldera.
SCA has forged a solid reputation as a firm that is well-known for having the unprecedented ability to strategically adapt to the needs of each individual client.
“Our ability to deliver remarkable services has been carefully curated with extraordinary precision over many years, driven entirely by our relentless pursuit for perfection,” he says.
“SCA’s leadership is laser-focused on the continuous advancement and innovation of its services. We push towards breaking down boundaries of possibility leading the way into the next revolution of remarkable client experiences. The adoption and implementation of advanced cutting-edge Client Relationship Management (CRM) technology, alongside SCA’s strategic mission, has enabled us to create powerful personalised experiences for each and every one of our clients — we call this the SCA Experience.”
Contact: Andriea Perera, Regional Manager (UAE), gulf@sanji.ae, (+971) 55 770 2044, Sanji.ae
Contact details
Andriea Perera
Regional Manager (UAE)
gulf@sanji.ae
(+971) 55 770 2044
