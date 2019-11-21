Staff of SCA Image Credit: Supplied

Sanji Caldera Associates (SCA), in partnership with Haran Group FZE, is a multinational immigration consultancy firm specialising in Australian and Canadian migration.

“We develop innovative visa solutions for individuals, families and businesses,” says Sanji A Caldera, Managing Director and Principal Consultant, SCA.

At SCA, we are passionate about helping people reach their maximum potential in both their personal and professional lives. - Sanji A Caldera, Managing Director and Principal Consultant, SCA

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, SCA has branch offices in Sri Lanka, the UAE and the UK.

The SCA team are experts in producing robust solutions to complex visa problems. Its services include:

Australia

Skilled Migration Visas

Family Migration Visas

Employer Sponsorship Visas

Business Visas

Visitor Visas

Student Visas

AAT reviews

Canada

Skilled Migration Visas

Family Sponsorship Visas

Employer Sponsorship Visas

Tourist Visas

Temporary Resident Visas

“At SCA, we are passionate about helping people reach their maximum potential in both their personal and professional lives. We are highly committed to providing a service that not only achieves successful outcomes, but also helps position our clients on the greatest path to success, in their new home country,” says Caldera.

SCA has forged a solid reputation as a firm that is well-known for having the unprecedented ability to strategically adapt to the needs of each individual client.

“Our ability to deliver remarkable services has been carefully curated with extraordinary precision over many years, driven entirely by our relentless pursuit for perfection,” he says.

“SCA’s leadership is laser-focused on the continuous advancement and innovation of its services. We push towards breaking down boundaries of possibility leading the way into the next revolution of remarkable client experiences. The adoption and implementation of advanced cutting-edge Client Relationship Management (CRM) technology, alongside SCA’s strategic mission, has enabled us to create powerful personalised experiences for each and every one of our clients — we call this the SCA Experience.”

You are just moments away from making the greatest decision you have ever made in your life.

Contact: Andriea Perera, Regional Manager (UAE), gulf@sanji.ae, (+971) 55 770 2044, Sanji.ae

Staff of SCA

Sanji A Caldera, MD and Principal Consultant, SCA

Contact details

Andriea Perera

Regional Manager (UAE)

gulf@sanji.ae

(+971) 55 770 2044