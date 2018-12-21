But can fleet alone provide a boost to industry prospects in 2019? The cost of taking ownership of a car via bank finance is getting costlier by the quarter. (Current auto loans on a flat or reducing rate basis average around 2.5- and 5-7 per cent, respectively.) At this point, it’s proving difficult to hazard a guess as to whether individual buyers will turn up in greater numbers than was the case between 2016-18. More of them are getting used to retaining their vehicles for longer and sit out this downturn before they make a commitment on the next big purchase.