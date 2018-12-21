Even now, showrooms are undergoing some sort of transformation … and they aren’t necessarily the subtle kind. AGMC has integrated aspects of VR (virtual reality) that allow showroom visitors to bring up three-dimensional images of a BMW or MINI model on a smartphone or tablet. “They can walk around them, open doors, and even “step into” the vehicles,” said Ayhan Olcer, CEO of AGMC. “For over three years we have been implanting the BMW Group’s Future Retail Strategy, with the main aim of intensifying customer relations at our showrooms. We’ve introduced a “product genius” at each showroom, who is a non-commissioned expert whose role is to guide shoppers through their journey purchasing a car. Their motivation is not to sell the customer a car, but to increase their satisfaction on their customer journey.”