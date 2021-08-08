Dubai: LuLu Hypermarket inaugurated its 212th store in Ajman. The hypermarket was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, Representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Chairman of the Department of Economic Development-Ajman and Ajman Free Zone Authority, alongside Yusuff Ali M.A, Chairman and Managing Director, LuLu Group.
Spread over two floors, this is the third Lulu Hypermarket in Ajman.
“We are proud to see another great retail addition to our growing circle of iconic stores which is a testimony to the fact that the LuLu Group has continued to expand and invest in the UAE’s future even through the challenging pandemic months,” said Yusuff Ali.
Sheikh Ahmed said, “It is the efforts of business leaders such as Yusuffali and the resilience of the LuLu Group which will help our future recovery and growth. The success of the Group’s expansion plans speaks of investment in the progress of UAE and in this case, the emirate of Ajman.”
The inauguration will be celebrated with a flurry of special promotions and deals.