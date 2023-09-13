Dubai: UAE's telecommunications giant e& on Wednesday announced free calls from UAE networks to Libya as a expression of solidarity to support customers, colleagues and their loved ones affected by the floods demonstrating its commitment to ongoing efforts in the country.
etisalat by e& UAE customers who are Libyan nationals will receive 30 free international minutes to call for a week until September 20, while all its customers who are on the roaming network in Libya will benefit from unlimited outgoing minutes and 30 incoming minutes for six days.
This is in line with etisalat by e&'s commitment to support the UAE government's flood relief efforts and making a lasting impact on the affected communities. Social responsibility and community support are core to its operations, especially during this critical time when collective action can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected.