Abu Dhabi: Agthia Group, a leading food and beverages company, welcomed its inclusion in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Inc. (MSCI) Emerging Markets Index effective 27 May 2021.
Agthia Group joins the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, after fulfilling all the listing conditions, which comprises market capital, liquidity rates, and foreign inclusion factors, among others. By being in the index, which enjoys wide interest from international investors, Agthia is expected to increase the attractiveness of its stocks to foreign investors.
Agthia Group recently announced its Q1 2021 financial results recording Earnings per Share of AED0.069 per share and total revenues of Dh665.5 million, representing 57 per cent and 17 per cent year-on-year growth, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. The Group also announced its long-term strategy which focuses on upscaling in priority markets, expanding into value-add categories and driving margin improvements by 2025.