Dubai: Dubai-based fuel-on-demand service, CAFU, announced a fresh push to expand its services beyond UAE with EV charging solutions in Canada.
“Expanding into Canada with plans to continue growing into other markets, CAFU’s EV charging solution aims to support users with no access to home charging,” it said in a statement. “CAFU’s new service will allow car owners in Quebec to charge their cars with the click of a button, boosting access to charging infrastructure.”
Our expansion into a new international market is a bold step towards growth and success as we bring our mobile EV charging solution to North America
The CAFU truck can travel to recharge the vehicle on demand – enabling a seamless travel journey for the customer.
CAFU also reveals its second ESG report. The report highlights the company’s progress in the last year in carbon emissions, promoting diversity and inclusion, supporting local communities, and outlines the company’s future goals.
CAFU began reporting its Greenhouse Gas emissions in 2021, as part of its commitment to become a carbon neutral company. CAFU’s 2022 Sustainability Report highlights:
- Evolving from a fleet of 20 trucks in 2018, CAFU increased its fleet size by approximately 41 per cent in the past year.
- CAFU saw a 19 per cent increase in their customer base over the last year and added 70 additional trucks to their fleet, which resulted in a slight increase in emissions of 10 per cent from 2021.
- Implementing emission-reducing initiatives, such as the Route80 Project, CAFU improved the efficiency of their trucks, reducing their emissions per order by 10 per cent.
Al Ghurair said, “This is just the beginning of our journey, as we grow our footprint regionally and globally, and sustainability and clean energy will remain at the core of our business. Our understanding of tomorrow’s mobility requirements has grown due to forward-thinking businesses and the ever-changing consumer behavior. We look forward to contributing to a more sustainable future while delivering value to our customers.”