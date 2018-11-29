As businesses are forced to cater to customers wherever they are, they must bridge the experience between the online and offline world, in order to begin to build a robust profile of customers, and work to leverage loyalty programmes across the organisation. “Many organisations don’t have a framework in place to measure loyalty in the context of overall business results,” Gill adds. “That’s not to say they aren’t measuring their loyalty strategies, but it’s often that they may not be measuring the right things and there is often a disjointed approach to loyalty across a business. By embedding loyalty consistently and coordinating insights from across business units, businesses will gain a better understanding of loyalty, a richer and 360-degree view of the customer, and vital intelligence for smarter decision making.