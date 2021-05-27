Dubai: Nine cinema operators in the Gulf are launching an industry-first campaign to bring audiences back to the multiplexes in numbers seen before the COVID-19 attack.
Under the #BetterAtTheMovies umbrella, these operators will run 50-second spots to highlight why “films should be watched where they belong”. It adds the tagline in case anyone misses the point – “Watching a movie is great but being at the movies is better.”
It will be shared on all exhibitors’ social platforms across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.
“Like all businesses around the world, our industry has been significantly impacted by Covid-19, and we want to remind audiences of the timeless appeal of going to the movies, an immersive and shared experience that can’t be replicated at home,” said Ignace Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment.
Who’s signed up
VOX Cinemas joins Novo, MUVI, Cinépolis, AMC, Empire, Roxy, Star and Mukta A2. “Blockbuster movies are back,” said Fredrik Jonsson, CEO of Novo Cinemas. “The last year has tested the resolve of citizens and businesses around the world. However, through these difficult times, a spirit of unity and collaboration has emerged.
“We have witnessed industries and communities coming together in an unprecedented way. This initiative, a collaboration of the cinema exhibition industry across the GCC, is a clear representation of this spirit of cooperation.”