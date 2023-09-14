Islamabad: Subway launched a three-inch sandwich in Pakistan, the first time the fast-food chain has launched a mini version globally.
The bite-size sandwich, which appeared on Pakistani menus and social media posts with little fanfare last month, provides “value” to Pakistani customers, a spokesperson for Subway told Bloomberg News on Wednesday. The US-based chain’s main offerings are six-inch and 12-inch sandwiches.
To deal with spiraling prices, many restaurants in Pakistan have increased prices or reduced quantities.
Pakistan was saved from default earlier this year after securing a further $3 billion bailout disbursement from the IMF. However, the deal has come with stringent measures attached such as an increase in fuel and energy prices, which has sparked mass protests as people demand relief from rising electricity costs.