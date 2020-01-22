Its emphasis on non-dairy options could soon be picked up by others

Go easy with the milk... Starbucks outlets will be topping up with non-dairy options as part of its carbon reduction programme. Pictured here is a drive-through counter in Rodeo, California. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Seattle (Bloomberg): The latest blow to the downtrodden dairy industry has been delivered by none other than Starbucks Corp., with the coffee giant looking to condition customers to use milk alternatives in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint.

While Starbucks accounts for just 0.3 per cent of US milk production, the decision to formally declare an emphasis on non-dairy options may encourage other food-service outlets to follow suit. That could add momentum to the shift toward oat, nut, soy and other alternative beverages for health and environmental reasons.

American cow-milk consumption has fallen about 2 per cent each year since the 1970’s, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

It’s a trend that has helped put plenty of American dairy farmers out of business and led to two big US processors - Dean Foods Co. and Borden Dairy Co. - into bankruptcy. Dean is one of Starbucks’ key suppliers.