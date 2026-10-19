Sphere Abu Dhabi’s giant LED Exosphere: Who’s building it?

Blue Rhine will install screens across the 112-metre-high venue’s exterior on Yas Island
Dubai: Before audiences step inside Sphere Abu Dhabi for a concert or immersive show, the building’s exterior is designed to give them something to watch: a giant programmable LED display wrapped around its spherical façade.
UAE-founded Blue Rhine Industries (BRI) has now secured the subcontract to install and commission those screens. The company confirmed on Instagram that ALEC Engineering and Contracting, part of ALEC Holdings, had selected it to deliver the venue’s Exosphere.
The Exosphere is Sphere Abu Dhabi’s fully programmable exterior display, turning the building’s outer surface into a digital canvas for art, entertainment and visual storytelling. BRI describes the audiovisual integration project as its largest scope of work in its 20-year history.
The installation will cover the exterior of the 112-metre-high building. It forms part of the venue’s main $1.7 billion construction contract, bringing a UAE specialist into the delivery of one of the project’s defining features.
The Exosphere will allow the building’s appearance to change through the images displayed across its surface. It will provide an outdoor visual experience alongside the multisensory entertainment planned inside.
Plans include showcasing work by Emirati artists, giving local creative talent a platform on the venue’s exterior. Gulf News previously reported that Emirati culture and storytelling would also feature in original productions developed for the project.
BRI’s assignment covers installing and commissioning the LED screens. Commissioning brings the installed system into operation and checks that it functions as intended.
John V. Joseph, CEO of Blue Rhine Industries, said in the company’s Instagram announcement: “As a UAE-founded company, we are proud to be bringing the Sphere Abu Dhabi Exosphere to life by installing the LEDs across the 112-metre-high exterior facade. It is an incredible milestone for our team to partner with ALEC Holdings to support DCT Abu Dhabi in delivering this landmark entertainment destination to the UAE.”
Sphere Abu Dhabi is planned for a site between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. The location places it within Yas Island’s established network of entertainment attractions, with construction targeted for completion by the end of 2029.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is developing the project in partnership with Sphere Entertainment. It was announced as the first Sphere venue outside the United States, bringing the entertainment format behind the Las Vegas attraction to the UAE capital.
For residents and visitors, the exterior display will be one part of a broader entertainment destination. Inside, the venue is designed to accommodate up to 20,000 people, with a flexible capacity suited to different event formats.
The planned programme includes Sphere Experiences — the brand’s multisensory productions — concert residencies featuring regional Arabic artists and international performers, and major brand events. Other intended uses include product launches and combat sports.
The LED installation sits within a wider construction programme that combines structural engineering with immersive technology. DCT Abu Dhabi awarded ALEC the main $1.7 billion construction contract earlier this year.
Under that award, ALEC’s responsibilities cover the venue’s design, procurement and construction. The contractor previously highlighted the coordination required across design, supply chains and construction delivery, supported by digital engineering.
BRI’s appointment adds the specialist responsible for installing and commissioning the exterior screens to that programme. Its work will deliver the display intended to make the building itself part of the entertainment experience.