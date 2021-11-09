Many retailers are offering up to 80 per cent off online this weekend

Dubai: November is sale season around the world with Singles' Day deals and Black Friday sales (end of November) across many online retailers. This weekend in the UAE sees stores offering online discounts of up to 80 per cent across various categories coinciding with November 11, or 11/11 known as the Singles' Day.

A Chinese phenomenon that started as an ‘anti-Valentine’s Day’ for singles to enjoy shopping, the special November 11 sales has now become a global trend. 11.11 shopping day usually beats Black Friday, Boxing Day and other special occasion sales by the millions around the world.

Alibaba, the e-commerce giant, cashed in on the special day first in 2009. Since then the money spent and the discounts have only gotten bigger and better. UAE retailers have also jumped in on the trend in recent years. here's where you can find some amazing deals this weekend

Amazon.ae announced on Monday that the 11.11 sale is back once again this year from November 10 to 12, with thousands of deals for customers in the UAE to enjoy. Prime members on Amazon.ae will also get the chance to enjoy 24-hour early access to the sale, with deals available from midnight on November 9.

Customers shopping the 11.11 sale on Amazon.ae will have access to discounts of up to 70 per cent off, and deals on local and international brands across all categories, including beauty, fashion, home, beauty, toys, and electronics.

Noon is promising 'crazy price drops' kicking off the month-long sale frenzy, starting with a 11.11 sale on November 10 until November 12. With up to 80 percent off site-wide, shoppers can also snag Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals on fashion, beauty, watches and eyewear.

Noon is also holding a Yellow Friday Sale, with price drops across all brands, up to 70 percent off top tech, exclusive bundles, daily flash sales, and unmissable deals from Dh1 every six hours. This sale will be held from November 22 until midnight on November 28.

The fashion retailer Namshi also has a month-long sale going on known as the Black November. Namshi has up to 70 per cent in discounts for its customers during the month.